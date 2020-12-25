Thomas Tuchel was surprising at Paris St. Germain dismiss. How it will go on for your 47-year-old is now unclear. According to PICTURE leads a trail to England Sky also brings FC Barcelona into play.
This Christmas is not a lucky star for Thomas Tuchel. The ex-coach of Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund was released from his duties at Paris St. Germain with immediate effect after the 4-0 success of Paris St. Germain via Racing Strasbourg, as several media reported unanimously on Christmas Eve.
With this decision, Tuchel has finally lost the power struggle against sports director Leonardo. Since his return to PSG in the summer of 2019, there have been constant reports of tensions between him and Tuchel. In particular, the squad planning this summer was a point on which the coach and sports director had different opinions and in which Tuchel, who vehemently demanded newcomers, is said to have received two players, Rafinha and Moise Kean, whom he did not want, to have lost.
While the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino is being traded as his successor on the Seine, it is unclear where Tuchel is headed. As PICTURE reports, he could be drawn to the Premier League at Manchester United, Arsenal or Chelsea FC. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is regularly criticized at United, despite a very good second half last season, the Norwegian could not take himself out of the line of fire. With one game less, the Red Devils are in third place in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool, but in the Champions League it was already over in the group stage.
Things are not going well at Arsenal either. One year after taking office, Mikel Arteta is more and more criticized, and the initial progress has turned into regression. With only 14 points, Arsenal are currently in 15th place in the table, in the last ten league games they have only managed one win with two draws and seven defeats. Things are going better for Chelsea, which is in the middle of the fight for the Champions League places, but Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge should not enjoy full confidence.
Another option is to succeed Joachim Löw in the German national team, according to the tabloid. Accordingly, the office of national coach is “a dream” for Tuchel. The DFB has not yet made contact.
According to information from Sky should lead another track to FC Barcelona. On the one hand, according to the pay-TV broadcaster, the results under Ronald Koeman leave much to be desired, on the other hand, some presidential candidates have Tuchel on their wish list as a future coach. The Catalans want to elect their new president on January 24th after Josep Maria Bartomeu announced his resignation at the end of October. In La Liga, Barça are currently only fifth in the table, with one game more than leaders Atlético Madrid they are eight points behind.
Tsubasa + is a real world game in which you can assemble your ultimate dream team to play alongside your soccer heroes and the characters of Captain Tsubasa. Download and play now!
Leave a Reply