With this decision, Tuchel has finally lost the power struggle against sports director Leonardo. Since his return to PSG in the summer of 2019, there have been constant reports of tensions between him and Tuchel. In particular, the squad planning this summer was a point on which the coach and sports director had different opinions and in which Tuchel, who vehemently demanded newcomers, is said to have received two players, Rafinha and Moise Kean, whom he did not want, to have lost.

Another option is to succeed Joachim Löw in the German national team, according to the tabloid. Accordingly, the office of national coach is “a dream” for Tuchel. The DFB has not yet made contact.