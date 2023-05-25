Today’s PlayStation Showcase was quite impressive in terms of announcements, this includes highly anticipated games like Spider-Man 2 and also the reveal of neither more nor less than Metal Gear Solid 3. And something that nobody expected, is that will reveal new hardware.

This is currently called Project Q, which allows streaming from the PS5 console to a smaller screen that has a kind of Dualsense embedded. No further details were given about this, only that it will be paired with small-sized headphones.

Jim Ryan promises that we will see more information in the future. This includes features, price, and release date.

Via: PS Showcase