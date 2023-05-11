The 30th anniversary of the franchise Mortal Kombat It started a few days ago, and with this has come speculation that the franchise’s 12th title is already in development. In fact, NetherRealm has released some specific clues that have made fans suspect some rumors that are becoming more and more powerful.

A well-known leaker in the industry has given some rumors of what we could see in this new installment. First of all, it would be a reboot, which is why we see that in its teaser the hand skips number 12 and goes to 1. And it will be released on next-generation consoles and pcto surprise switches is included, and is discarded ps4 and Xbox One.

There is also talk that the price of the games is being maintained at $60 USD, with different editions ranging from standard, deluxe and a special one with figures already known by the franchise. It is not specified, but it could be that the first proper trailer arrives during the celebration of the Summer Game Fest In the month of June.

This release would come to be the competition of other great fighting games that are coming in the coming months, including Street Fighter VI and tekken 8 as the main contenders. The game is not confirmed to be released this year, but since it is the 30th anniversary of the saga, it could be something closer than thought.

Remember that this information should be taken for what it is, a rumor.

Via: resetter

editor’s note: I think they want to wait for a big video game event to reveal the trailer, or maybe things will go until The Game Awards, where at the time they revealed the 11th.