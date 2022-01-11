Age of Empires 4 It went on sale in October last year on PC. Since then the owners of a family console Xbox They have waited for the announcement of a version for this one, but it has not come true.

However, that may soon happen. All due to a leak from the database of code names from Xbox. According to an insider, @Alumia_Italia, a new game appears with the name of Cardinal.

What is the Age of Empires 4 rumor based on on Xbox?

What this person found says XIP_CAR_JANUARY_2022, aka CARDINAL_JANUARY_2022 and it’s supposed to be in the testing stage. It states that the part of CAR could be related to Age of Empires 4 and of XIP is Xbox Insider Preview.

Here it should be noted that this discovery lends itself to speculation. Especially since you have no idea whether or not the name is related to the strategy game of Relic Entertainment.

Another theory is that Relic you could test this title, at least internally, but you have no plans to release it publicly in the Xbox One Y Xbox Series X | S.

Nor can it be ruled out that it actually only works on one version and is for the newest console of Microsoft. In exactly the same way that it happened last year, when it was published Microsoft Flight Simulator from Asobo, which only reached the Xbox Series X | S.

Xbox One may not receive this game

Despite attempts to Microsoft to keep current Xbox One, it is obvious that more and more games will come out in its successor. It is the normal process that is followed on consoles and that is repeated all the time.

The old system gives way to the new one and it will happen again and again. Besides that for Relic Entertainment it should be easier to work with the more advanced hardware rather than focus on the old one.

Age of Empires 4 is the most recent installment of the series that the missing Ensemble Studios started. The company also participated in its development World’s Edge and it has been well received by specialized critics.

Your average in Metacritic It is 81/100, with a 7.8 from the same users. It would certainly be a very nice addition to the catalog of Xbox. But as always you have to wait for an official announcement.

