It is a fact that the absence of Sony PlayStation in the E3 2021 It was noted, however, we will not have to wait that long to hear from the company.

According to Navtra from ResetEra, there will be a State of Play in late June or early July to showcase the gameplay of Final Fantasy XVI and more of his main projects.

Navtra has had successes such as the announcement of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and the just announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. However, this State of Play from Sony PlayStation will not only focus on the long-awaited video game of Square enixBut you will have surprises from other major studios.

What will we see in the State of Play of PlayStation?

From Sony PlayStation, we would finally see how the gameplay of Final Fantasy XVI. We will know if it will be an action JRPG like the one seen in Final Fantasy XV or a return to turn-based fighting. Also, there would be news about God of War: Ragnarok, one of the most anticipated deliveries of the entire franchise.

So, we will already know something more than the logo of God of War: Ragnarok. We will even see a trailer of Kena: Bridge of Spirits or Deathloop. From the main studies of PlayStation Studios we may see something new, although nothing concrete is to be expected. Still, many fans are hoping to see what’s new from Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch, Bend Studio or Team Asobi.

