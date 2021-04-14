In the Nintendo switch You will always find a bit of everything: original games, independent conceptual games and some ports that you probably missed because you did not have the platform where they came from. This time the game that will have its relaunch on the hybrid console would be Dark souls 2.

According to the rumors presented by Leaky Pandy, Dark souls 2 could reach the Nintendo switch In the not too distant future. The curious thing about this news is that it would not only be this title of the franchise developed by FromSoftware, it could also be the third installment.

Let’s not forget that, a couple of years ago, Dark Souls Remastered came out in Nintendo switch and the port was quite dignified, although not perfect. Now, the possible arrival of the second installment does not sound far-fetched because it also came out on PS3.

The problem would be Dark souls iii which came out on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Be careful, it is not an impossible port, but it is one that will cost work. It would be interesting if this game actually came out on the Nintendo console.

In addition to Dark Souls II, other Bandai Namco games would also arrive on Nintendo Switch

If the rumor of Dark souls ii does not seem enough to excite you at least a little bit, maybe these other games of Bandai namco yes they do. If all goes well, we could see Dragon Ball Z Kakarot on Nintendo switch.

The other ‘leaked’ game that could catch the attention of fans is nothing more and nothing less than Tales of Destiny, the first game in the series Tales Of that started many years ago on the PlayStation and has many fans, although not as many as Dark Souls.

It would be quite a surprise if we saw Dark souls 2, Tales of Destiny or Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on Nintendo Switch. Although they would be remasters or ports, they are entertaining games that the audience of the Japanese company could enjoy without major problem.



