Although Xbox Game Studios bought a few months ago from ZeniMax Media, and therefore, to Bethesda Softworks, the games division of Microsoft it could have more companies in its sights. Information recently emerged that he is contemplating acquiring studios working on well-known series.

Among them are those who drive tomb Raider, Hitman and Just cause, any of which would become an exclusive appeal to many.

Xbox Game Studios looks to expand much more

Where does the information come from? Well, nothing less than the most recent episode of the Grubb Snax podcast, in which Jeff grubb from Gamesbeat he makes some comments about the rumors he has heard.

He thinks that at the moment the company, although satisfied with its current state, has the mentality ‘Okay, let’s take a look; let’s see what we can buy ‘. That’s when things get really interesting.

Xbox: What about my exclusives? The premiere of Perfect Dark, Fable and other titles would take longer than expected

For Grubb, three studies are in the crosshairs of Xbox: Crystal dynamics, IO Interactive and Avalanche Studios. Explained ‘maybe that’s when [Xbox] say ‘okay, let’s get Crystal Dynamics to work on this game with The Initiative’ ‘.

To the above, he added ‘Let’s get to know them, see how they work, work and if they meet our standards, then we’ll say’ hey Square Enix, are you interested in selling Crystal Dynamics? ”.

Could Square Enix sell Crystal Dynamics?

Currently Crystal dynamics Is developing Perfect dark for Xbox Game Studios. Jeff grubb he finished saying ‘I think that is very likely what is happening’.

As to Avalanche, commented ‘I think that’s what is happening with Avalanche, the studio that Contraband is doing – I think they are testing it’. Not much is known about the game you mention yet, but it may be a pleasant surprise.

Grubb ended up saying ‘[Xbox] is working with IO Interactive, I think it could also be on trial, I think that’s where they are now and they are happy with that ‘.

It seems unlikely that Square enix want to sell you Crystal dynamics to Microsoft. Avalanche seems like a possible option, and as for IO Interactive, gives the impression of greatly appreciating their independence.

However, it remains to be seen if what this journalist says becomes a reality.

Sources [1][2].