There is very little left until the curtain of the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2021. Little by little, the companies begin to confirm the dates on which they will make their presentations and one of the most anticipated is the one that will make Xbox together with Bethesda.

Much has been said about the properties that the console will have Microsoft now what Bethesda be part of them. So the expectations around this conference are quite high.

In fact, according to recent reports, the E3 2021 will be the ideal setting to confirm several of the new titles that will be exclusive to the Xbox, including franchises of Bethesda Softworks.

The Windows Central site reported that, although it is expected that Halo: Infinite and the brand new Starfield receive a space at the conference, there is also the possibility of other new games being announced. This will be next June 13 at 12 pm (Central Mexico time).

Wolfenstein III, Omen and Project Typhoon would be the Xbox news

We know that Bethesda owns many historical franchises, such as Doom Y Wolfenstein. Well, precisely the latter is expected to reveal the third part of the current saga, either with a teaser or a formal announcement.

Also, a game called Omen. This project is in the hands of Arkane and it would consist of an immersive simulator with a vampire theme. For its part, Machine games he’s working on the Indiana Jones title, so he might as well appear at this conference.

Beyond that, the main interest of Bethesda will focus on Starfield, although it is possible that Xbox also confirm that they are working on a new project known as Typhoon. This would be an open-world, cooperative triple-a game, although it would be out in 2022.

Beyond that, we can expect more information on Perfect dark, fable, State of Decay 3 Or until Hellblade 2. Either way, we hope that the alliance between these two companies will not be disappointing.

