The Last of Us is one of the most acclaimed series on PlayStation. In this way, many hope that a third installment will eventually reach our hands. While Naughty Dog hasn’t revealed anything official, a new rumor not only indicates that this title will be a reality, but that it is already in production.

According to industry insider ViewerAnon, Neil Druckmann is already working on The Last of Us Part III, where he will be in charge of the direction once again. Along with this, it has been mentioned that this title is already in production, but it would arrive several years after Factionsthe multiplayer of the series.

Well, I’m not watching anything, so… Dr. Uckmann’s next game is THE LAST OF US PART III which is currently in production at Naughty Dog. https://t.co/MxN8aBq9cy —ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) December 13, 2022

Unfortunately, at the moment there are no more details about it, and it is unknown if the story will focus once again on Ellie and Abby. Let’s remember that long ago Druckmann mentioned that he was already working on a script for The Last of Us III, but did not confirm the production of this title. We can only wait and see what will happen with this series in the future.

Considering that The Last of Us and its sequel will hit the market in the last year of support for their respective consoles, the possibility of this happening once again is not ruled out, and The Last of Us Part III be available until the last year of the PS5.

