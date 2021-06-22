Bloodborne It was one of the most celebrated deliveries in the Playstation 4 from FromSoftware. This video game takes up concepts from the saga Dark souls with a touch of action. Its quality and design was something that impressed more than one person. And, it may soon come to the new generation of consoles.

According to the information you share Soulshunt, this year we will have a remaster of Bloodborne for the new console Playstation 5. Despite being a rumor, this same person was the one who leaked the information about Strangers of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin a couple of weeks ago. So it’s worth keeping an eye out for.

What else do we know about Bloodborne?

Soulshunt mentions that this remastering will not be in charge of FromSoftware, but it will reach both Playstation 5 as for PC. And, for now there are no plans to continue this saga. So, there is no reason to expect a Bloodborne 2 early.

However, it is worth waiting for a specific announcement of PlayStation, FromSoftware or the company that is in charge of this supposed remastering of Bloodborne. Despite being a reliable source that has been successful in other leaks, we cannot predict whether it will be right with this one or not.

If you like anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



