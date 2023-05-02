Years before there was game boy, Nintendo was producing laptops with his line Game&Watch. This series of portable devices included several releases, each with a different game. Now it turns out that one of those releases could have been a somewhat rare version of Tetris.

A supposed prototype of Game&Watch Tetris, and gameplay footage can be seen via the tweet above. This prototype hasn’t been 100% confirmed at this point, but if it’s a fake, someone has gone to an incredible amount of work to make this possible. As you will see in the pictures, the prototype is extremely convincing.

It is interesting to see that even at this early stage in the life of Tetris, there were already some ideas to play with the basic mechanics. The game in this supposed prototype shows a playing field that is considerably different from what fans of Tetris they’re used to, opting for a wider box for stacking Tetriminos, rather than a narrow pit. This small tweak really changes the gameplay dramatically!

Via: GoNintendo

note of editor: Sometimes I feel like buying the new editions of Game&Watch but I’m afraid of falling into a bottomless pit like the Funko Pops!