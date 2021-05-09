A new rumor purports two new DualSense controllers could be coming to market “very soon”.

According to AreaJugones – a Spanish-language site that has previously correctly leaked a PlayStation Plus freebie lineup ahead of confirmation from PlayStation – the new color schemes deviate from the current white and black scheme to include shades of red and gray.

Without photographic evidence, it’s not possible to know precisely how the colors will be used, or what parts of the controller will be more colorful (or even if it’s true; right now, we can only take this as pure speculation), but the leak – reportedly from an “internal contact” at Sony – says the company will launch the new red and black and black and gray variants “very soon” (thanks, TheGamer).

ICYMI, last month Sony issued an update to the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller that not only improved haptic feedback for PS5 games, but also improved the rumble effect for PlayStation 4 back compat games, too.

The DualSense update, issued alongside the PS5’s big firmware update that finally let you move games to USB storage, doesn’t have official patch notes, leaving players to work out what had changed.