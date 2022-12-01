The desire of the fans to see the film of Super Mario Bros. It grows every day since they showed us that first trailer, since the characters and plot look the most striking. This was supported by a second video that was shown yesterday, and now a rumor of the tape is emerging that goes far beyond the theatrical release.

According to jeff gerstmann of Giant Bombcomments that the next May 11 fans could already purchase their copy of the film, hinting that they could do so in digital format. Although there could also be the alternative of renting in places like Amazon Prime Videoincluding through some cable pay-per-view services.

To this he added that the duration of the tape would indeed be 85 minutes, something that the fans did not like, but which is the standard for children’s animated films. In addition, from which arguments arise that the history of Mario cannot be borrowed for two hours, to that we add the cost for extra minutes of animation to Nintendo.

It is worth mentioning, that all that is being said is just a rumor, so in the end the day of sale of the film could be a completely different one than the one mentioned above. The length could be a bit more believable, after all some theaters have already listed the movie, and many match the same number of minutes.

Remember that the tape premieres the March 30, 2023.

Via: gonintendo