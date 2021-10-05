In recent years we have seen the return of several important franchises to the industry of gaming, and it seems that another is on the way. In accordance with Nick baker, better known as Shpeshal_Nick, Sony and PlayStation are looking to bring back to Sly cooperHowever, details on this project remain scant.

“Hey Sly fans. Good news I guess? My “traditional” source from Sony just confirmed that Sly will be back. That is all. There’s no more. I just wanted to update you since many of you have been asking me via direct message. “

At this point it is difficult to imagine what could happen to Sly cooper. Could it be that we have a Sly Cooper 5? Or a remake that completely reboots the franchise? Similarly, a TV series is rumored to be in development, but for legal reasons the project appears to be in limbo. Baker does not even mention that it is a game or that it will reach PS5 Nothing like that.

Interestingly, Baker You also mentioned earlier that the franchise of inFAMOUS would be back, and specifically, that would be revealed during the past PlayStation Showcase. Obviously this did not happen, however, this insider He said that particular rumor hadn’t been 100 percent verified.

Via: Shpeshal nick