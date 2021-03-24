For some strange reason, video game fans always dream of seeing their favorite franchises on the big screen. Soon we will have it with Mortal Kombat and also with Uncharted and more recently with Monster hunter. What would you say if there is any Demon’s Souls?

Well this original franchise of FromSoftware that gave rise to Dark souls regained relevance with its remake for Playstation 5However, is it reason enough to imagine that Demon’s Souls would have a movie version?

Right off the bat Demon’s Souls It is niche, despite the fact that it is very popular. So why could it have a movie? Well, the source of the information says that it is a project that they are going to start and that it will become a reality.

Finally, we must treat this information as a mere rumor, so we must take this information around Demon’s Souls with great caution because it could well result in one more lie of those that will break your heart.

What are the real chances of having a Demon’s Souls movie?

Come on, it seems that it is impossible to have a movie of Demon’s Souls because it sounds like a not very credible and impossible project, however, let’s review all the details that revolve around this franchise and where it belongs.

First of all, Demon’s Souls it’s a game of FromSoftware and this last company belongs to Kadokawa, a Japanese emporium that handles video games, anime, manga and other businesses. If we do a little memory, Sony now has part of this Japanese company.

Now, that Sony has a stake within Kadokawa does not guarantee that you can do what you want with the licenses that this company has, however, it can be a bridge that connects the project and can make a movie of Demon’s Souls.

That would be the only way a movie based on this game could be a reality that was applauded by critics on its return in Playstation 5.

