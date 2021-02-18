Silent Hill He has been out of the gamer scene for a long time, so it is not uncommon for fans to see even under the stones supposed information of his return.

For a few months rumors began to circulate about a new title in the saga, even assuring that we would see a complete reboot in collaboration with Hideo kojima.

So far none of these versions have been confirmed, but a recent report would indicate that more than one study had been hired by Konami to bring a new Silent Hill.

Two Silent Hills would be in development

DuskGolem assured a few weeks ago that we would soon see two sets of Silent Hill, and believe it or not, this information has just been corroborated by the site VGC.

Apparently, Konami was offering the IP to several major studios, two being chosen, one of great renown in Japan, and another that will surely sound familiar to you.

While the Asian developer remains a secret, some comments made by Piotr Babieno, director of Bloober Team, let it be seen that they would be working on their own version of Silent Hill.

That would explain why The Medium is so much like Silent Hill.

This study was conducted by The Medium, and although he did not directly confirm that they are involved in the saga, he gave important clues in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz.

‘In fact, we have been working for over a year on another video game, another horror IP, and we are working with a major video game distributor. I can’t tell you who. I can’t tell you what project it is, but I’m sure that when they find out what we’re working on, everyone will be very excited. ‘

It is necessary to emphasize that there is no official information from Konami talk about a possible return of Silent Hill, so we must take all the data as mere rumors.

After seeing the success of the remakes of resident Evil, it would not be strange that Konami do the same with your horror IP, but we’ll see in the future.

