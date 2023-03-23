Rumors have been spreading online that JRPG fans may have some good news coming soon. Apparently the game saga Shin Megami Tensei could be preparing a major announcement in the near future. These rumors have been strengthened thanks to some images that have been shared online.

According to what is going viral, this is what is about to happen:

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster it would be released for platforms like Xbox.

Shin Megami Tensei V would cease to be an exclusive for nintendoswitch and would be available for Steam and Xbox.

Shin Megami Tensei IV and apocalypse would be available on more consoles, including the nintendoswitchthis as a consequence of the closure of the eShop of Nintendo 3DS Thus, these titles would not remain in limbo.

A large part of the fan community of this saga considers that both Shin Megami Tensei IV as apocalypse are the best and most difficult JRPGs of Nintendo 3DS. This is the reason why their launch coinciding with the closure of the eShop would not be a coincidence and leaves the door open for more surprises of this type.

Via: Game Rant