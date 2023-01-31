We are practically one day away from reaching the month of February, and that usually means only one thing in the world of video games, the celebration of a new Nintendo direct, where the news of the company are announced. And of course, since we are already in said month, it was evident that the rumors of the official date for the presentation were going to emerge.

Through the forums Reddita user who would prefer to remain anonymous reached out to the mod team with proof that a new stream is scheduled to go live.l February 7. Along with this, there is talk that there are no plans for a new successor to the switches this year, only Nintendo you are talking to the component part.

Beyond that, it is not mentioned which video games could be presented, but it is expected that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom be one of them, since to this day practically nothing of gameplay has been shown. Also the remake of Advance Wars may grab the spotlight, with a confirmed release date having been pushed back last year.

It is worth mentioning that this date information should be taken with a grain of salt, since it does not come from a source that can be considered highly reliable, so wait for confirmation from Nintendo would be the most sensible. Sometimes event revelations are made a day before, or it could be in the course of this week.

Via: ResetEra

Editor’s note: It is obvious that there will be a Nintendo Direct, it is something that has never failed for years, but the important thing will be to know if we will finally see something from Zelda. If nothing comes out, this can smack of delay. Although it could also have its own direct.