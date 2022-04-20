Sega plans to bring back two 2000s video game gems, Crazy Taxi And Jet Set Radio. According to a Bloomberg report, the Japanese company is looking to produce an online multiplayer game along the lines of Fortnite, and therefore two new high-budget productions for console and PC of the two classics in question. The reboots of Crazy Taxi And Jet Set Radiothat they will come out within the next two or three years, will be the first two titles in Sega’s Super Game line, which according to the company’s intentions will be designed to be broadcast in large online events and will include new technologies such as NFTs. In 2021 Sega announced a partnership with Microsoft to create cloud video games on the Azure platform.