Robert Downey Jr will return to the MCU playing the role of Dr Doom with the highest salary of his career and the Russo brothers, the directors of Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame.

After Endgame, we all thought it would be the end of Robert Downey Jr. within the MCUHowever, a few days ago, during San Diego Comic Con 2024, the networks exploded after the Marvel Studios panel.

Within it, the name of the next film of the most powerful heroes on earth was confirmed: Avengers Doomsdaythe actor who would play Doctor Doom was also revealed, surprising everyone when among the crowd of hooded people behind Kevin Feige, one stepped forward and unmasked that Robert Downey Jr would return once again but now as a villain.

“New mask, same task“Were the words the actor said after this surprising revelation.

This news is incredible, but how did Marvel Studios manage to convince the actor to return? Very easy, money and agreements, then. Rumors point to Robert Downey Jr being paid approximately $80 million for his return to the MCU for two more filmsplus a private jet, a security team, and many more typical Tony Stark things.

Finally it is said that The actor had one last condition to return, that the Russo brothers, directors of Endgame, Civil War and Infinity War; they came back.

“They were the only ones I would work with” the actor said according to Variety.

Avengers Doomsday: When will it be released in theaters?

Avengers: Doomsdaythe next Avengers movie will be released on May 1, 2026 in theaters around the world, so start saving up for your Doctor Doom costume to get in the mood.

At the moment it is confirmed that the actor will appear in this and another film: Avengers: Secret Wars; however, rumors indicate that it could appear in the Fantastic 4: First Steps as a quick glimpse of his strong bond with the team in the comics and movies. The tape of The Fantastic Four will be released on July 25, 2025.

Tell us, what do you think about Robert Downey Jr's return to the MCU? Do you think we'll see him in Fantastic Four: First Steps?