Since Sony confirmed that a next-generation PSVR headset is in the works (just under a year ago), there have been very few details released, some of which concerned the new headset controllers. However, it must be admitted, there hasn’t been much official information for fans and enthusiasts. But if we have to heed a new rumor, things could be accelerating on the PSVR 2 front.

As recently reported, component supplier Goertek has reportedly secured a contract with Sony to supply components for the next generation PSVR headset. According to the report, the headset will go into production soon, with the creation machinery almost ready.

Goertek already has a working relationship with Sony and PlayStation, having previously collaborated on the original PSVR and PS5. Interestingly, Goertek is also currently working with Meta, the Facebook company, on Quest 2. It is worth noting that the company has previously claimed to be working with a major Japanese company on a new VR headset, and should be able to deliver 1-2 million units at launch, which will take place by the end of the year.

Reports have previously stated that PSVR 2 – or whatever name Sony ends up giving it – will launch in the 2022 Christmas season. We just have to wait and see what happens.

