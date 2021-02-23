PlayStation welcomed the new generation of consoles with the launch of a new version of Demon’s Souls, which was in charge of Bluepoint games.

With your new console hungry for exclusive games, Sony you will need all the help you can get, and according to a recent rumor, you will soon acquire this studio.

Although it would not be unusual for this transaction to occur, there are still several unknowns that some assumptions insiders They have tried to unravel through various online forums.

A few weeks ago a rumor began to circulate that PlayStation is in negotiations to acquire Bluepoint games, the studio in charge of the remake of Demon’s Souls.

What is striking is that more and more alleged insiders confirm this information, the most recent being MarsianRumpan, who provided some details through ResetEra.

Apparently, Demon’s Souls it was the proof that PlayStation He put the study to see his capacity, and when it gave good results he offered him a deal, which consists of giving him the opportunity Bluepoint to create a new IP.

Demon’s Souls proved that they have quality.

MarsianRumpan He was so sure that the deal would happen before February 28, that he even asked that his account be banned if this did not happen, and in the end they have not given any news.

Did you lie to PlayStation’s purchase of Bluepoint Games?

The forum where the information was shared immediately requested the expulsion of the alleged insider when what he had said was not fulfilled; however, the moderator came out to defend it with good arguments.

In the first place, he mentioned that the pandemic delayed several businesses in the video game, but assured that there is enough evidence of the deal to consider it legit.

Not satisfied with this, he clarified that the measures to publish rumors were hardened in ResetEra, and now there has to be verifiable data before it can be shared.

Until now PlayStation has not mentioned anything about acquiring Bluepoint gamesBut it would be an interesting move heading into the heyday of the new generation of consoles.

