It seems that the PS5 will reduce its price considerably with a next sale. He PS5 hasn’t received a permanent price cut yet, and may not until new hardware arrives, whether it’s the rumored PS5 Pro or the inevitable PS6.

That being said, based on some images that have surfaced online, it appears that the disc version will receive a discount of almost two thousand Mexican pesos. This is assuming the leaked promotional images are real, which they appear to be, but you can never be too sure on the internet.

It has been observed in Reset Era a discount advertisement that reduces the price of the PS5 in 100 euro. The announcement, which was seen in Spain, reveals that the special promotional price will be available from July 1 to July 15, and there is no mention of it being specific to any store. The question is whether this will be limited to Spain only.

It’s quite possible that this offer is exclusive to the Spanish market, but the official announcement suggests that it could be part of a much broader promotion. If that broader promotion includes the rest of Europe oh USA remains to be seen.

July 1st starts tomorrow, which is a Saturday. It is unlikely that PlayStation announce a big push for the PS5 with a price cut during the weekend. In other words, at least these specific dates appear to be limited to Spain, but they could signal a broader promotion in the near future.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. PlayStation He has yet to comment on the announcement and the speculation it has generated, but if this changes, we’ll be sure to update the story accordingly.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It may only be for Spain, it may be speculation, but what I can tell you is that right now the playstation 5 The International Edition and with a disc reader is at $9,889 pesos and that price is crazy, it is even cheaper than the digital version that today costs $10,699 MXN on Amazon Mexico. As if this were not enough, the prime day so keep an eye on the prices.