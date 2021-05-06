Playstation 5 continues to have shortages in some countries, and all because the components necessary to produce the console are in short supply due to the impact of the covid-19.

In the months after its launch, it was said that they could implement a redesign that would make their production more economical, and a new report would confirm this version.

If you still haven’t got your Playstation 5 or if you are already saving to buy it, in a few months you could have a new version adjusted to meet market demand.

It is completely normal for consoles to have redesigns over the years, especially in order to take up less space or improve their functionality.

Playstation 5 It has two different versions, but according to a new report, a third could be in development because they seek to lower production costs and have better access to components.

In accordance with DigiTimes, this console of Sony will soon have some changes, the main one being the replacement of the 5nm processing unit with a 6nm one in charge of AMD.

Taiwanese news outlet with spotty track record Digitimes: Sony is aiming for a PlayStation 5 redesign for 2Q or 3Q 2022. Says the next PS5 will come with a ‘new semi custom’ 6nm CPU from AMD. They say 5nm is very expensive. ‘

Serkan toto They usually have very correct opinions when it comes to the video game industry, although you should take into account that there is no official information to confirm this rumor.

If the data is confirmed, the price of the PS5 will probably not decrease, but it would guarantee greater availability and a lower financial impact for Sony.

Do you already have a Playstation 5 or will you wait a little longer to buy it?

