It is widely known that the positions of president in the video game industry are never eternal, we have been able to realize that recently with Reggie Fils Aime, who used to lead Nintendo and left his post to make way for Doug Bowser. As is evident, the same will happen at some point with Phil Spencersomething that could be in a short time.

A new rumor that has been spread by journalists, Sarah Bond would be in talks to assume the position of head of Xboxwhich he has under his mantle at this moment Phil Spencer. And something that should be mentioned is the time in which this change would take place, specifically between 12 or 24 months approximately.

RUMOR: Sarah Bond is and has been in talks to take over as “Head of #Xbox” in the next twelve (12) to twenty four (24) months. I received no details on whether that meant she will be replacing Phil Spencer as “CEO of Xbox” – or – If it simply meant she will be getting a… —Garrett Atkins (@GarrettEAtkins) June 11, 2023

RUMOR: Sarah Bond is and has been in talks to take over as “Head of #Xbox” in the next twelve (12) to twenty-four (24) months. I didn’t receive details on whether that meant he would replace Phil Spencer as “CEO of Xbox.” – either – If it simply meant you’ll get a heavy-handed promotion. I’ll keep you posted if I hear of any new developments, but nothing likely will happen until after Activision | blizzard | The acquisition of King has been finalized.

It is not information that is verified in its entirety, so for now it should be taken with a grain of salt, since the words CEO and boss can be misinterpreted in some aspects. Of course, this may be carried out once the purchase process Activision Blizzard has been closed, either acquiring or failing in favor of the competition authorities.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is that I don’t think they will make this change soon, since he is a well-known person in the industry and loved by fans of the brand. It would be a mistake to do this, more so abruptly.