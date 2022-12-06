It is official that chapter 4 of Fortnite is among us, this incorporates interesting elements such as more lore in the story and also new characters like himself Geralt of Rivia of The Witcher. And now, a new rumor tells us that the next guest would be Family Guythis due to some coincidence with another collaboration.

Recently, shiinaa game insider, noted that the addition of Doom Slayer as part of the battle pass may indicate an association with the series of FOX is on the horizon. At the beginning of the year, images were leaked showing Doom slayer and characters from the series. The collaboration with the title of Bethesda It already happened in the game, so the second one would arrive soon.

Reminder that a Family Guy collab was leaked last April alongside the Doom Guy collab… 👀 Doom Guy is going to be added to the game tomorrow, so it might only be a matter of time till we finally get Family Guy! pic.twitter.com/Hcmn5qpeY3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 3, 2022

The new chapter of Fortnite brings a host of new collaborations with The Witcher, My Hero Academia and MrBeast. These will be the first to pass, so the one associated with Family Guy could reach the 2023.

Remember that the title is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Keep in mind that this could take months to happen. That also happened with Naruto, a collaboration leaked a long time apart.