If you’ve been keeping up with the latest news from the world of video games, you probably know that rumors about a possible successor to the nintendoswitch they are stronger than ever. It is speculated that there could be a new console Nintendo announced this year, with a release scheduled for next year. However, as long as there is no official confirmation, these rumors are nothing more than mere conjecture. But, there is a new clue that suggests that the announcement could be close.

The source of this information is our friend Necrolipe, who tells us about a video by user Doctre81. In the video (which you can see below), it is mentioned that in the profile of LinkedIn from one of the workers in the next game Dune Awakening it is specified that your work includes consoles such as playstation 5the Xbox One and…an as-yet-unannounced platform. We leave you with the video:

Considering all of the above, we can conclude that Dune Awakening it will be one of the first third-party games to be available on this as-yet-unannounced platform. Although the release date of the game has not yet been estimated, this information is very interesting, especially considering that it is not the first time that the existence of this console has been rumored. However, only time can confirm the veracity of these rumors.

Via: nintenderos