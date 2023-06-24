Rome

President Giovanni Leone conferred the post of prime minister on former head of government, Mariano Rumor, to try to reconstitute a center-left coalition and reinstate the socialists in power. RumorA 58-year-old high school teacher, he was prime minister three times between 1968 and 1970, and was interior minister in the centre-right coalition of retired head of government Giulio Andreotti. Rumor stated that he accepted the responsibility of forming a new government with reservations.

“The objective that I have set for myself, in adherence to the decisions of the leadership of my party, is “to make a government based on a democratic coalition depending on the willingness of Christian Democrats, Republicans, Social Democrats and Socialists,” he explained. He also indicated that he is aware of the problems facing Italy and the need to immediately address the economic situation, blocking the inflationary spiral.

“The basic conditions of this task are the consolidation of the democratic order, against all fascist insurgency and against all violence.” Rumor headed three center-left coalitions, from December 13, 1968, to August 6, 1970.

The heat takes victims

The tremendous heat wave that is being felt in the region, as the summer season progresses, has begun to take its toll on infants, whose dehydration episodes caused a crisis and made it impossible for medical science to achieve their salvation. The information was provided by Dr. Jose Leon, from the Red Cross aid post, after reporting the death of two minors. “Every effort was made to save their lives, but their illness was already too advanced,” he explained.

To Tokyo the Freemont Toledo

Doctor Eduardo Freemont and his wife, Esthela Toledo de Freemont, will begin a fantastic trip to Japan, and will be accompanied on this journey through the lands of the Rising Sun by their children Alma Esthela and Luis Eduardo. The esteemed travelers will fly from La Paz to Los Angeles, From there start your tour that will be a period of 25 days. We wish you a happy trip and we will wait for your return so that you can tell us about the wonders you admired on your journey.

June 24, 1998

It exceeds violence to authorities. It is clear that the problem of insecurity has exceeded the expectations of the authorities in Sinaloa, since they have not been able to curb the high rate of delinquency and criminality that affects the productive sectors and society as a whole, said Carlos Balderrama. The president of the State Federation of Chambers of Commerce He pointed out that as long as the attack on violence remains in speeches, it will never be possible to abate crime, widespread due to the prevailing impunity in the pursuit of justice.

Secondary education will be compulsory

México, DF In the near future, secondary education will become compulsory, so it is urgent to address it. Until now it has been “no man’s land” even though it registered explosive growth in the last four decades, going from 37,000 students (in the 50s) to two and a half million in 1996, alerted educational authorities of the metropolitan area of ​​the Mexico City. Greater efforts must be focused to consolidate this educational system, said the Ministry of Education, Welfare and Development.

