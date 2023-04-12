A message related to one of the most beloved franchises by fans throughout history has come to light, specifically Mortal Kombat.

It seems that the SonicFox Twitter account, renowned for having accurately filtered ads in the past, has generated a lot of hype by claiming that Mortal Kombat 12 It would be announced this week. This makes sense, as the franchise’s official Twitter account has been doing a rundown of the series and recently wrapped up with Mortal Kombat 11. You can see it here:

I anticipate an MK12 announcement next week.. —SonicFox (@SonicFox) April 7, 2023

Looks like the official #Mortal Kombat website has had a huge update? :EITHER Character designs, quizzes, and highlights all feature on each characters’ pages now Interesting that only the MK1 roster are on there at the moment though! Image sent in by @UppercutLLC pic.twitter.com/dgwhKbYwSV — The Realm Kast: Mortal Kombat Online (@RealmKast) April 10, 2023

It is important to remember that during the recent presentation of financial results of Warner Bros. DiscoveryExecutive Vice President of Global Investor Strategy Andrew Slabin surprised by confirming that Mortal Kombat 12 It will be released this year 2023.

Although no further details or platforms have been confirmed yet, we will be keeping an eye on any further developments. What do you think about it? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Via: nintenderos