Happy news this weekend for those who would rather hear a thundering V8 than a crackling four-cylinder sprinting between the thresholds of the shopping street. Rumor has it that the Mercedes-AMG C 63 and E 63 will get their V8 engine back. This is reported by colleagues from the American Car and Driver.

The AMG C 63 recently switched from the well-known 4.0-liter biturbo V8 to a four-cylinder with hybrid assistance. More power, less soul-stirring hammering from the exhausts. The AMG E 63, which has not even been presented yet, will be equipped with a hybrid six-in-line. It seems that angry people on the internet are not the only ones who think something about this – AMG customers also do not like to see their beloved eight-cylinder leave.

Ready for Euro 7

Two independent sources now say that the 4.0 V8 is being prepared behind the scenes for the Euro 7 emission requirements. It would return in 2026 in the C and E class, possibly with hybrid assistance. This could then become the same kind of E Performance setup as we currently see in the AMG S 63 and the AMG GT 63 S, who knows, also with system powers approaching the 800+ hp of those models.

If this rumor turns out to be true, will that mean the end of the C 63 with four-cylinder? That seems strong to us – it would probably then be given the function of an ‘intermediate model’, an extra step to the top, as the C 43 already is. But will there still be a lot of interest in it…