Few franchises are those that have connected with the hearts of thousands of players around the world, one of them is bioshockwhich for now is in the hands of 2K and it goes without saying, it has separated from the original creator. That same thing has caused people to talk negatively about the next installment, it is even said that development is hell.

Twitter Oops Leaks mentions that the game is in such a situation. From what the insider says, development was restarted several times with the most recent taking place in the summer of 2022. According to the documents, the new installment is undergoing rewrites as the narrative team feels that they cannot create a story that is worthy of the saga.

The new Bioshock is in development hell. Despite a complete change in leadership, the Bioshock series is still haunted by the curse of troubled development. No gameplay details will be described here, and this is likely to be my final report on the next Bioshock.

It had been previously commented that the game would be released for the 2025but if all these leaks turn out to be true, it is likely that until the 2026 o 27 can be conceived from the hands of this new directive. It is worth mentioning that the original creator of the franchise, Ken Levine, is working on the project Judasso it can’t help with this development either.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It would be better if they didn’t try to give Infinite a sequel, after all if the closure has left fans satisfied. Better, they could create a remake of the first installment, this with the benefits of current technology.