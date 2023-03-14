The world of videogames has always been made up of large companies, here we can mention Ubisoft, Tencent, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, among other entities dedicated to the creation of video games. One of them is precisely Take-Twowhich has given something to talk about, but not for the better, since they have currently made many layoffs.

The company has released a statement to the media, which states that they have carried out some reductions in their employees in the North American part, more than anything in corporate operations and publishing labels. Affirming that it is a necessary step to continue consolidating the company within the high prestige.

This great loss of job positions has given some to understand that the company is in a stage to be sold to the highest bidder, and one of them would be precisely sony. And it is that recently it has been shown that they have a decent capital to be able to buy more studios. Still, the fundamentals don’t seem to make much sense.

This rumor comes from a person who has disclosed company purchase information in the past, pointing out that PlayStation has come close to CD Project Red or even with the brand Oculus. These have been discarded for a long time, so the accuracy of the insider has never been reliable and this would clearly not be the exception.

On the other hand, it has been mentioned that sony has as capital some 5,000 million dollars Available to purchase studios. And actually, take two worth little more than 20,000 million.

Via: PC Gamer

Editor’s note: It is clear that this is not going to happen in any way, in fact it even looks more feasible for Microsoft to close its deal compared to this. Letting go of developers like Rockstar Games would be an insult, so Take Two isn’t going to give up that easily.