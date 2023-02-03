Double courtship for Belpietro: Angelucci wants “The Truth”. And Meloni…

From the dual role of director and publisher to spin doctor of Giorgia Meloni? Is this the rumor which draws an unexpected parable for Maurice Belpietro. He is the communicator to whom Palazzo Chigi would have decided to entrust its strategy, after a very intense casting, but without candidates able to win the trust of the Premier (as explained in THIS ARTICLE of Affaritaliani.it).

There is no doubt that Meloni has a certain feeling with Belpietro and it is also demonstrated by the recent exclusive granted to “Modern Woman” one of the publications published by the group headed by the well-known journalist. A non-random choice, the insiders suggest, also considering the contents of the interview, in which The Iron Lady Italian speaks with an open heart about conciliation and the other challenges of working women, without hiding their difficulties and weaknesses. In short, not a random move – God forbid, at these levels – but a real one communicative positioning, which evidently has to do both with the target of the magazine and with the esteem, however deserved, towards its publisher.

In the large bouquet of headboards by Belpietro the flagship is the newspaper “The truth”which Lega MP Antonio Angelucci is trying to buy, after having already bought “The newspaper”. A new right-wing editorial pole could therefore be born, which evidently would have right in Giorgia Meloniundisputed leader of the coalition, its natural political reference.

A puzzle in which Belpietro, according to the suggestion, would sell his creature, but would acquire a role of great prestige and responsibility, alongside the first female Prime Minister in the history of Italy.

A story of great appeal needs a storyteller up to it. According to rumors in the palaces of power, Meloni would have identified him precisely in Belpietro, who also drives “Landscape” and who is also very well known as a television face. Neither of the two parties has confirmed the rumor, which however is really thrilling the insiders: if they are roses, they will flourish.

