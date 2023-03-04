Insomniac Games surprised everyone with the release of the Marvel’s Spider-Man original, starting what would at least become a trilogy whose second title replaced Peter Parker with Miles Morales as the lead. spider-man 2 it will be the first title developed with the PlayStation 5 in mind and fans can’t wait for the release date to arrive.

Of course, a video game of this magnitude had to be surrounded by rumors and the most recent one indicates that the main enemy of this sequel could have leaked. This time it is an anonymous user who claims to be part of the team that is dedicated to testing the video game.

This person revealed various details including the main villain, which has not been revealed or confirmed yet. According to the information he shares, he is not completely sure that his suspicions are 100% sure, but he believes that this character resembles Sin-Eater, who made his first appearance in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #107 published in October 1985.

It is about a serial killer who works in the New York Police Department. What may topple this rumor is that Sin-Man’s appearance couldn’t be more generic, making him hard to identify.

“I just got back from trying spider-man PS5. The game looks amazing and I can’t wait for people to see it. It has some problems because, from what I can see, it has just passed the beta phase of development. Anyway, the story tells of a relic. Early in the game, Pete and Miles scour the town for a guy in a green ski mask who looks a lot like Sin-Eater. If you don’t know him, Sin-Eater was a serial killer for the NYPD, and Eddie Brock loses his job at the Daily Bugle because he interviews a person who claims to be Sin-Eater misleading the public and the police. . Spider-Man catches the real Sin-Eater and discovers that he is a police officer. This is one of the reasons why Eddie hates Spider-Man. Of course I’m not saying this is going to happen in the game because I just don’t know enough, and I doubt it’s going to happen because the Peter of the games is after his Bugle days. But I can confirm that there is someone in the game who looks like Sin-Eater.”

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This rumor originated on 4chan and with this everything is said. We are talking about a site where practically anyone can post all kinds of rumors. However, it is good to educate yourself and keep track of what people say in case it turns out to be true.