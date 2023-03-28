A new rumor arose about Marvel vs. Capcom 4 securing some pretty important stuff in the process. At the moment, Capcom has not announced anything regarding the saga Marvel vs. CapcomHowever, according to the rumor in question, it is said that the company is working on the next installment, which would reach users at the end of 2024.

Although the game would be the seventh in the series, it will supposedly be called Marvel vs. Capcom 4, giving it more importance immediately. The rumor does not mention platforms, but it does disclose the character list, which supposedly consists of 21 of Marvel and 21 of Capcom.

the characters of Marvel They are as follows: Iron Man, Captain America, Spiderman, Hulk, Thor, Mr. Fantastic, Daredevil, Black Panther, Star-Lord, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, Deadpool, Juggernaut, Magneto, Venom, Red Skull, Loki , Doctor Doom and Thanos.

Meanwhile, the characters in Capcom They are as follows: Ryu, Luke, Chun-Li, Juri, Mega Man, Zero, Sigma, Leon, Nemisis, Morrigan, Felicia, Dante, V, Strider Hiryu, Grandmaster Meio, Monster Hunter, Asura, Haggar, Arthur, Akira and Phoenix Wright.

Rumor has it that it’s not entirely clear if all of these characters will be in the base game or if some will have to be purchased via DLC. And, of course, there is a chance that some will be removed. What is pointed out is that Capcom plans to have at least two seasons of DLC. And that’s all. The rumor mentions that the game will have a “modern” and “urban vibe”, and that Arc System Works has been contacted to help with the development of the game. Now, about the source of the rumor and the red flags it raises. All this information comes from an anonymous Reddit user who does not say how he got access to this information.

In the past, some of the biggest leaks have come from anonymous users of Reddit and 4chan, but both forums have also been responsible for a fair amount of bullshit. So, we can’t fully believe all of this.

Via: comic book