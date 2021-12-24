With the recent appearance of Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home, many hope that this actor will be able to reprise the role of the arachnid in a possible third film of The Amazing Spider-Man. Although at the moment there is no information about it, an insider assures that this could well be a reality.

According to Daniel Richtman, who usually has reliable information on the MCU, Marvel and Sony are currently evaluating the possibility of seeing Andrew Garfield return. in the title role of a new Spider-Man movie. This information comes along with the # MakeTASM3 campaign, where fans demand that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 finally be a reality.

On the other hand, rumors indicate that a Spider-Man will appear in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, with Tobey Maguire being the favorite candidate, but this might as well change Andrew Garfield. Along with this, it will be interesting if the director and writer of the first two The Amazing Spider-Man would return for this possible third installment.

On related topics, Tom Holland talks about working alongside Andrew Garfield. Likewise, this is the No Way Home cameo that was removed.

Editor’s Note:

While Andrew Garfield’s performance is remembered by many, the reality is that the first two The Amazing Spider-Man suffered from a poor script and dire direction. The idea of ​​making a third film is interesting, but as long as you get the right people for the job.

Via: The Direct