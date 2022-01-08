If we pay attention to a new report, Mario Kart 9 It could be closer than many believe. At least that can be interpreted from the analyst’s statements Dr. Serkan Toto, which specializes in the Japanese market.

In a recently published article he stated that the game is in ‘active development’ inside Nintendo. Not only that, but you will also have ‘a new twist’ and it is even possible that it will be presented this year.

What has delayed the release of Mario Kart 9?

Many players have eagerly awaited the ninth installment of Mario Kart, but it seems that the success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe it took too long. It is not for less, since this new version of the original game of Wii U is one of the best-selling titles of all time from Nintendo.

It went on sale in April 2017 and since then its reception by the public has been great. To the degree that it has already surpassed a record in terms of its sales.

Nintendo sold the most physical games in 2021

Nowadays, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game of its own series by beating Mario Kart Wii. The most recent financial report from Nintendo reveals that it has sold 38.74 million units.

That is the reason why, at least for the moment, the company does not see it necessary to launch the next installment. Why publish the sequel if the current title continues to sell well? Rockstar games it also does the same with Grand theft auto v.

It is not known if it will come out on Nintendo Switch or its successor

What could be the novelty that will have Mario Kart 9? It is difficult to say. Nintendo already tried having two riders in the same vehicle with Mario Kart: Double Dash !!, motion control of Mario Kart Wii, gliding and underwater trajectories of Mario Kart 7 and the antigravity of Mario Kart 8.

So all these years the team in charge must have come up with some new twist for this title. It is something that has always characterized this franchise.

What is a mystery is whether Mario Kart 9 will or will not come out in Nintendo switch. Despite what it says Toto, it is more likely to be developed for the successor to this console, which could take longer.

Especially with the shortage of chips and semiconductors that the world suffers. Nintendo you are not going to risk releasing a system when there are not enough components to produce it in a stable way. All that remains is to keep an eye on it.

Fountain.