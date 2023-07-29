Sometimes there are rumors that we can hardly believe. That an official set of LEGO of Dune definitely falls into that category. As recently discovered, a replica of an ornithopter will be launched on the line this year. LEGO Icons. An ornithopter is a kind of helicopter with wings similar to those of dragonflies, seen in the movie Dune. Depending on its size, an ornithopter can have one to four pairs of wings, which cause the machine to move through the air by vibrations or rapid flapping.

In 2021 the first part of the relaunch of the science fiction series was released Dune, based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novels of the same name. Although productions on this work had already been made in the 1980s and 2000s, the new film by Denis Villeneuve won six Oscars, including Best Music, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Effects Visuals and set design. The expectations for the second part are very high. The second part is expected to be released in theaters on November 2. However, the current date is uncertain due to the current strike in Hollywood, and it is possible that Dune 2 It won’t be released in theaters until 2024.

However, it is expected that the set of LEGO Dune 10327 Ornithopter is revealed in late October and released in early November, coinciding with the film’s planned release. As usual, LEGO reserves the right to sell the Ornithopter exclusively for three months. The set will be available in the general market only from February 2024.

The Ornithopter of LEGO Dunes It will be made up of a total of 1,369 pieces and will be priced at 164.99 euros, which is around $3,000 MXN. This means a cost of approximately two pesos per piece, which is quite expensive even for a licensed set. However, this could be offset by the minifigures, of which four or five will be included. Although the exact details of the minifigures are not yet known, we speculate that they could be the main characters such as Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica, Chani, Duke Leto Atreides and the villainous Baron Wladimir Harkonnen.

We want to emphasize that while our sources for the potential set LEGO Dune 10327 Ornithopter have always been credible, we still consider this to be a rumor until LEGO officially announce it. For example, the set number 10327 indicates that it should actually be a 2024 release. However, we’re pretty sure the set will be released in October. And finally, we must not forget that LEGO He’s also known for surprising us, as the set demonstrated. LEGO 10302 Optimus Prime from last year.

Via: promobricks

Editor’s note: I love LEGO sets, the bad thing is that, once assembled, it is difficult to find a place for them in the house. Sometimes I wonder if it would be fun to take the pieces apart and put them back in their box to put them back together again another time.