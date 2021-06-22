On June 21 the company Xbox announced through his official account Twitter what Kim swift, the creator of the beloved video game ‘Portal’, joined the team of Xbox Games Studios Publishing to assist in your new cloud gaming service.

In their tweet they wrote the following: ‘Our team focuses on three pillars within our games: community, innovation, and inclusiveness. Today Kim swift joined us in XGS Publishing to accelerate our innovation and collaborate with independent studios to create games for the cloud. ‘

Swift’s goal on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Regarding this hiring, the director of XGS Publishing, Peter wyse, spoke about the goal of adding to Kim to his team in an interview with Polygon: ‘Kim is going to make a team focused on new experiences within the cloud, something that will support our mission to bring our games of Xbox connect with 3 billion players to play our games. ‘

Before this, Swift worked for the now defunct games division of Google Stadia, precisely to create games in the cloud. However, with the closure of the Stadia, sources close to the study revealed to the site VGC that among the projects that were being developed for the platform, there was an episodic horror game created by Hideo Kojima himself and his studio

Will Kim and Kojima work together?

Now according to an article by the journalist Jeff grubb, rumors suggest that the hiring of Kim was made specifically to help Kojima Productions to create a new game for Xbox. The middle Venturebeat had already reported that the study of Hideo kojima I was in negotiations with Xbox to make a collaboration.

To add to these rumors, Kojima Productions recently posted vacancies on the social network LinkedIn looking for people to work on a new, yet unspecified company project. Will it be for the new game of Xbox?

At the moment Kojima Productions is busy with ‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut‘, which everything indicates that it will be exclusive to PS5. Perhaps when we are closer to the launch of this game we will know if the rumors of a union between Kim, Kojima and Xbox will be true or not.

