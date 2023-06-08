The domain of P3RE.JP has received an update today, which suggests that the rumored remake of person 3 could be announced in the near future. According to personcentral.com, the website claims that similar updates were present on the domain “P5T” before it was officially revealed, as were a number of other domains related to Person.

Persona Q2, Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight, Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, Catherine: Full Body and Persona 5 Royal All received updates to their domains ahead of announcements and sneak peeks, according to PersonCentral.

the rumor of a remake of person 3 first surfaced on ResetEra in September 2022 by user lolilolailo. The user claimed that both a reissue of persona 3 portable like a remake of person 3 they were in development. lolilolailo soon gained credence in his claims after it was announced that Persona 3 Portable Remastered would be released for the platforms pc, PlayStation, Xbox and nintendoswitch.

According to the user, the remake of person 3 will combine the two original versions of the game into one definitive edition. He person 3 original had Person 3 FESwith an epilogue chapter that takes place after the original game, and persona 3 portablewhich featured a playable female protagonist and new social ties to the characters.

Supposedly, footage of the rumored remake of person 3 at the beginning of this year. Originally posted by Twitter user AVtoGAMEnoYAMI on April 4, the footage drew skepticism online due to its high level of detail, leading people to believe it was fan-made. According to the user in a follow-up tweet, the footage originated from an internal SEGA meeting in 2021.

At the moment it has not been possible to verify when the remake of person 3but it was confirmed that the remake It is already in active development.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: person 3 It was the first of the series that caught my attention, but I couldn’t play it in its entirety, hopefully they will announce the remake soon to give it another chance and give 4 a shine, the question is… will we see 6 one day?