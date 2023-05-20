When it comes to anime, more and more industries are getting in on the fun. From bladerunner until cyberpunk, all kinds of intellectual properties have found success in this medium. Video games have been hugely successful, especially thanks to hits like castlevania in Netflix. And if a new rumor is true, then sekiro it could be the next game ready to debut with its own anime.

The rumor comes from the Twitter user oecuf, an anonymous influencer in the anime space. Known for his enigmatic sneak peeks of himself, oecuf got fans excited recently when he posted a series of emojis hinting at a new show. The page recently claimed that sources informed the team that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will have an anime Of course, nothing official has been said about the project, but fans are still excited at the possibility of this adaptation.

After all, sekiro it is an impressive game under the supervision of Activision. The title, which was released in 2019, follows the story of a shinobi named Wolf who is out for revenge. Determined to avenge the woman kidnapped from him, Wolf hunts down a family of samurai and handles this feud with determination. From stealth sections to melee combat, the game has it all, and sekiro it has become a favorite among fans.

Given her Japanese origin, netizens can imagine that sekiro it would make a great anime, so we can only hope that this rumor is substantiated. Again, there is no official word on this possible anime, but there might be news soon. After all, PlayStation is hosting a special event next week, and sekiro it was an incredibly popular title for the console. If the game developers want to keep up the enthusiasm for sekiroan anime would easily promote the series, and audiences can imagine what studios like Production IG could do with this property.

sekiro is available now at pc, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Editor’s note: Not only are we getting more and more movies based on video games, but it’s happening with anime as well, what a great times to live in. When I was little it was a miracle that they made an anime movie out of Street Fighter and it was bad.