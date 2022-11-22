The launch of Pokemon Scarlet Y purple It’s been a bit diffuse, with some players loving it, admitting that they’re genuinely having a great time touring the region of pales. However, there are also people disappointed with said release to switchesespecially due to the technical problems that the delivery is dragging.

These types of technical problems have appeared in some videos on the internet that have possibly gone viral, since most users have reported no errors. However, those who did have this detail did not seem to have used their money on the title, so a refund is apparently being sought.

It is worth commenting that Nintendo does not issue refunds regarding user satisfaction, it only happens when someone has hacked into the account of the respective affected user. Even so, the refund was obtained by some, since they called the customer service area, where they asked for the money back and therefore, access to the application would be removed.

Clearly this is only for the people who bought their digital copy, since the physical one has no way of getting a return of the money, the physical format distributors like target either GameStop They also do not have a satisfaction refund, unless the product becomes totally unplayable or the console does not read the card. Even so, there is the option to resell it in the store itself.

In the end Nintendo They don’t have this policy, but if you contact them, it might be possible to get your money back.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: I think the fact that Pokémon looks and doesn’t run so well is somewhat exaggerated, since at the end of the day it makes it a fun video game. But apparently, there is also a reason that Game Freak should technically improve its developments.