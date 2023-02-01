For months it was established that the franchise of tomb Raider no longer from Square Enixthat is because this one left as part of the sale of sagas to the company Embracer Group. And now that the arrival of the series to services like Prime Videoit has been commented that the very Amazon bought the brand these days.

A new rumor would indicate that the company that sells things online would have given $600 million dollars to buy the video game franchise that felt somewhat forgotten. This includes absolutely everything in terms of the use of the character, be it video games, series, movies, comics, among other types of merchandise from the saga.

This has been mentioned in an alleged internal statement:

Embracer Group just sold its rights to ‘Tomb Raider’ to Amazon in a deal we can exclusively reveal as a total package of about $600 million, making it Amazon’s second-biggest purchase after buying TV rights to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings’. of power’. So this puts into perspective the cost and pricing that Embracer might be looking for.

days ago it was mentioned that tomb Raider would get to Prime Video, there is even talk of the main actress as well as the writer of the script. Nevertheless, Amazon just as he has not mentioned that the saga already belongs to him. Therefore, all information related to the acquisition should be taken as it is as just a rumor.

Editor’s note: At this point it is a franchise that has passed from hand to hand for years, hopefully Amazon will return the reputation it generated at the time. We’ll see if in the end the company confirms the purchase in a statement.