Since February, Nintendo has remained suspiciously silent, since after Pikmin 4 It has not been mentioned with which games the company will close the year Japan. However, there may be some things that need to be announced so that the most attached users can enjoy on their console.

As mentioned by the user of Twitter known as Pyoro_ND, This same week a new one of these transmissions will be taking place that will end with the pronounced game follow-up that would arrive from August. And it is worth mentioning that this subject has been correct with other predictionsSonic Superstars of SEGA it was one of them.

But that’s not all, as he himself mentions that one of the games to be announced would be a new Mario in 2D, which would be a kind of remake for the first installment of NES but with the aspect of the line New which started in the DS. That means, not only the recreation of the game with new graphics, but also mechanics and powers are expected.

Until now Nintendo He has not ruled on it, but if that direct is possible this week, at most they should make their announcement on Tuesday or Wednesday, so that it takes place the day after the revelation. And although the user has been successful before, for now things must be taken only with tweezers.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: It is possible that this direct is real, but I don’t know if it will happen so soon, mainly because the release of Final Fantasy XVI is released this week, and I don’t know if it would be overshadowed by Nintendo. We’ll see in a few hours if everything is real or not.