One of the most anticipated games of 2022 is Hogwarts Legacy. However, a new rumor has indicated that this title could be delayed until next year. With this, It has been mentioned that the development of this project is facing a series of problems.

Recently, Colin Moriarty, a PlayStation insider, he pointed that their sources assure that Avalanche Software, the study in charge of Hogwarts Legacy, has faced a number of complications, and the game would not arrive this year. Although at the moment there is no official information, it has been mentioned that this announcement would take place during the supposed State of Play in February.

Although Warner Bros. or Avalanche Software have not decided to talk about this rumor, considering the problems that the pandemic has imposed, another delay of this type would not be a total surprise. Let’s remember that Hogwarts Legacy It was originally going to come to consoles and PC in 2021, but it was delayed until some point in 2022, and now this rumor indicates that it would arrive in 2023.

In the event that Hogwarts Legacy if it arrives this year, this could be the launch window. Similarly, Emma Watson responds to the error of the reunion of Harry Potter.

No one can guarantee that Hogwarts Legacy going to be late once again. While this is a possibility, nothing is 100%. However, it’s been months since we’ve heard anything official about the game, which doesn’t look good for this title.

Via: GamesRadar+