Hideo kojima It could be preparing a new game, or at least that is what has been mentioned in rumors for a few months, but so far nothing is confirmed.

Recently the name of this director sounded again by word of mouth, as many assumed that a horror title announced by PlayStation it was actually one of his jobs.

This information was denied very soon, but according to a recognized insider, Hideo kojima I would be in talks with Xbox for a new game.

The whole buzz started with the announcement of Abandoned, a new horror IP introduced with a trailer on the YouTube channel of PlayStation.

This title, developed by Blue Box Games, made some people think that it could be a ruse of Hideo kojima, who in the past hid behind fictional studios to make big announcements.

Jeff grub, journalist from VentureBeatHe was one of the first to disprove the rumors, but in return he gave us a much better and more attractive one.

Through your account Twitter mentioned that Abandoned It was not related to Hideo Kojima, as he is negotiating with Xbox to make a new game.

“Because, as I explained in the story, Hideo Kojima is in talks with Xbox to publish his next game.”

Apparently, the negotiation was already in progress when it appeared Ludens in the furniture of Phil Spencer, or at least that’s what Jeff claims.

At the moment there is no official statement that allows confirming the alleged negotiation, but if it happens, Xbox will have an important ally for the current generation of consoles.

Do you think Hideo Kojima will be able to overcome what he did with Death Stranding or that he will follow the same experimental narrative line?

