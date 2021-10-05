Since Xbox announced years ago that they would be working on bringing many titles from the Xbox and Xbox 360 era, we could not have imagined the number of classic titles that we could enjoy again (such as Red Dead Redemption or, for example, Fallout 3). But it has been a long time since the team in charge of backwards compatibility has added any title, although it seems that that will change in the very near future, since a rumor claims that the Xbox backward compatibility program will add more games in November.
Thanks to a post on his personal Twitter account, Xbox Era co-founder, Nick baker, ensures that During the month of November we will receive a new group of games from both Xbox and Xbox 360, something that users have been asking for, after so long without any movement.
Rumor has it that Xbox’s backward compatibility program will add more games in November
An update here. It seems some games may have been datamined, but sometimes OG and 360 games are tested for BC but don’t make the cut so I won’t list any games as to not set expectations. Just a heads up that there’s been activity here so I’d probably expect something in November https://t.co/dBidwLcf8g
With this design of the Xbox Series X | S controller they celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand
This would be, without a doubt, great news for the Xbox ecosystem as it would mean even more old titles could be preserved much easier, thanks to great backward compatibility that Xbox started during the Xbox One generation. Hopefully this is just the beginning so that, over time, more waves of games are coming to the show.
