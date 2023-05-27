Two reliable sources have suggested that sony could have withheld some announcements from the Playstation Showcase which was held in May 2023. Much has been written about the disappointment of fans and the underperformance of first-party performances of sonybut apparently, the company had some trailers and announcements ready that were surprisingly missing from Wednesday’s event.

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson claims to have seen trailers “and stuff” that he expected to see at this month’s event, so his absence was a “big surprise” to him.

“It’s understood that a lot of the games we’re waiting to see are pretty much done, so I’m not sure why. sony decided to wait this time,” he wrote.

Another well-known source, The Snitch, who has a near-impeccable track record, also expressed surprise at the missing ads.

“Guys I know of some announcements that weren’t announced during the presentation,” they wrote on their Discord server. “It’s very strange”. I don’t want to be excited, but I really am. pic.twitter.com/lqupWRYfyJ — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) May 24, 2023

The Snitch said that one of the missing announcements was a port for pc of a AAA game, which is speculated to be Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart according to a gif they shared before the presentation.

It would be strange if that were true. we hope that sony have another event planned in the near future and may that be the reason some things were missing from the Playstation Showcase.

Via: playstation lifestyle

Editor’s note: It is very possible that, after the cancellation of E3, Sony has changed its plans and decided that it will have more events during the year. Let’s hope they are surprises.