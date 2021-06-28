The wait for a continuation of the saga Grand Theft Auto it has been long. Since the launch of GTA V in 2013 the only thing we have had have been ports of this release and updates to GTA Online. But the fans are still waiting for the new great story and the new protagonists of a sixth installment.

Now it seems that we have a little more information about the next installment, thanks to the well-known leaker, Tom henderson, who has put together everything that is known about the rumored sixth installment. I wish they had given us this information at the conference Take-two.

What Henderson Knows from Grand Theft Auto 6

the same Henderson He says in his video that all information should be taken as rumor and not as confirmed. He also talks about how he had originally said that we could expect the game between 2023 and 2024, but that that has changed and that his estimates were ‘a little premature‘

Despite the rumors that the new ‘Grand Theft Auto‘it would be set in the 80s or 90s, Henderson it assures that it will happen in the present age. The game will happen in Vice City, but it will also be a changing map that will expand with new areas that will arrive through DLC. The way the map will change would be something like Fortnite where each season finale an event happens that changes the terrain.

Regarding the characters, mention that the same path will be taken Grand theft auto v, with different protagonists, and one of these protagonists will be a woman. This protagonist will be the smartest of them and will be a kind of expert in technology who will also be very much in line with what Rockstar wants to achieve with GTA VI.

Some negatives about GTA 6

Then he talked about some ‘negative’ aspects of what he knows about Grand Theft Auto VI. The first is the launch date which is estimated between 2024-2025 for two main reasons. The first one is because Rockstar He is focusing on the well-being of his employees after his accusations of crunch.

The second reason is because they plan to Grand Theft Car SAW be an exclusive title for the generation of PS5 and the Xbox series x. In addition to this, Rockstar would be taking into account the shortage of these consoles so they would be waiting for more people to have them so that GTA VI can be a success.

And of course the ultimate reason that we won’t see Grand Theft Auto VI in the next couple of years it’s because of the popularity it still has GTA V and GTA Online. Which is outselling even games that came out just a few months ago, so there would be no reason to release a sixth installment now. Do you agree that Rockstar should wait or do you already want the announcement of GTA 6 as soon as possible?

