GTA 6 It continues to show no signs of existence, although that has not stopped rumors and theories from circulating about its arrival.

Recently the youtuber LongSensation revealed that a source close to Rockstar He mentioned that the next installment of the saga would have a woman as the protagonist, but he was not the only one to assure it.

Recently another insider confirmed this rumor, and further assured that GTA 6 It will not be played in a single location, but will include several so that players can move around.

GTA 6 would have two protagonists

As Rockstar games has not mentioned anything about GTA 6, rumors and leaks are the order of the day, and the most recent of them has to do with the protagonists of the game.

Apparently, the next installment of the saga will have two main characters, a man and a woman, who will give us a tour of some of the most famous cities in the saga.

This was assured by the youtuber LegacyKillaHD, to whom this information was allegedly disclosed long ago thanks to a contact from Rockstar which remains anonymous.

It would have a woman as the protagonist and many other characteristics.

Apparently, GTA 6 is known internally as ‘Project Americas’And if the inclusion of a woman as the lead doesn’t surprise you, maybe its planned locations will.

Unlike other games, this new title would not focus only on a map, but would let you tour several cities, including Liberty city.

Although this information sounds great and supports the most recent leaks, we must take it simply as a rumor, as there is no official data to confirm it.

If true, there are two possibilities, that we can choose between two characters at some moments in the story, or that something similar to Assassin’s creed.

Do you think the players take these changes well?

